Tx Panhandle officers express fear of COVID-19 exposure while responding to calls

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some police officers in the Texas Panhandle say the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is in the back of their minds while responding to calls.
Sace Hardman, chief of the Sunray Police Department, says the fear of being exposed to COVID-19 is more real with the passing of one of his officers earlier this year.
It was also confirmed this month that a Panhandle officer died from coronavirus exposure while on duty.
“I think about it and I worry about it, but I’m going to keep doing my job and I know all our other officers are too because someone’s got to go out there and do it,” said Carla Burr, a sergeant for the Amarillo Police Department.
Whether it’s a five-minute interaction with someone at a traffic stop or it’s four hours pulling someone over for a DUI, police risk being exposed to COVID-19 on a daily basis.
“With patrol officers when they’re on call, they have to go to call to call to call, maybe make a traffic stop and then the next call they have to take a report from someone and then the next call they have to break up a fight or something. There’s numerous people that are encountering us as well as us encountering them,” said Sgt. Burr.
Sgt. Burr says she isn’t only worried about exposing herself to COVID-19, she doesn’t want to bring the virus home with her.
“What I worry about is, my dad is older and I try to spend several days a week with him just because I won’t have him forever, and that’s what I worry about is if I was exposed, did I expose my dad unknowingly because I didn’t know I was exposed,” said Sgt. Burr.
