Tuesday’s Weather: Breezy and mild today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another day a lot like yesterday with a mix of clouds and sun. South winds will be breezy with a Lake Wind Advisory in effect through this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees. Clouds increase again overnight with a chance for rain beginning tomorrow morning. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and early evening along the cold front that will make its way through East Texas. A few thunderstorms could become strong to severe with damaging winds being the main concern. Expect temperatures to still reach the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front Wednesday, but fall into the 40s behind the front Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain will continue most of the day Thursday, bringing rainfall amounts of up to 4-5″ across the region. There is only a slight chance that some snow or sleet could mix in with the rain late Thursday evening through early Friday morning. If it becomes a wintry mix north of I-20, it would not last long and no accumulations are expected. More sunshine returns to the forecast this weekend.