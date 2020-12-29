Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Tuesday, East Texas! The rest of our Tuesday will remain partly cloudy, warm, and breezy as we are now south of a quick moving warm front. Clouds increase overnight and scattered showers become possible after midnight tomorrow morning. A strong cold front will begin to move into East Texas starting around noon on Wednesday and will bring some sizable rainfall totals to the majority of the area. This front is expected to slowly advance east, and will likely not even clear the area until very late Thursday. Showers and storms will be likely throughout the day on Wednesday along and ahead of the cold front, and some of these storms could become strong to severe. At this time, it does not appear that widespread severe weather is likely, but some areas could see damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado as well as the potential for some flash flooding in low lying, poor drainage areas. Storm coverage should begin to diminish overnight into Thursday for our northern counties, but showers and strong to severe storms will continue throughout Thursday for Deep East Texas counties. There has also been plenty of talk of the potential for a wintry mix and even snow to move into North and Northeast Texas on Thursday. Chances for this to occur continue to diminish as temperatures continue to trend warmer at the surface and higher in the atmosphere. There is still a slim chance of a rain/sleet/light snow mix to move into areas north of I-20 for our extreme northwestern counties on Thursday evening for an hour or two before precipitation finally comes to an end just after midnight on Friday morning, but chances of this look to be fairly low. Again, temperatures will be above freezing, so even if a few east texans happen to a wintry mix, travel impacts will remain nonexistent. Once the rain is all said and done, estimated rainfall totals look to range from 2.00″ - 5.00″ with localized areas potentially seeing even more. 2021 starts off cloudy and cool with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s in the afternoon. Another cold front swings through late Friday/early Saturday and will help finally clear out skies out, bringing sunshine back to East Texas for the first weekend of the new year. Please continue to remain weather alert and check for the latest updates to the forecast. There is a lot of weather to talk about for the last week of 2020. More to come.