Spur 164 in Tyler blocked after crash, vehicle fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both lanes of Spur 164 in Tyler are blocked after an incident involving at least two vehicles left one of them on fire. Authorities are currently investigating the scene.
According to early reports, a pick-up and passenger car were involved in the crash which occurred at 10363 Spur 164. The car caught fire in the aftermath of the incident. Dixie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident and extinguished the fire. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on the scene confirmed both the driver of the pick-up and car were taken to the hospital.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
