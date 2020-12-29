Restaurants, venues in East Texas seeing downturn in holiday events because of COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There are fewer annual Christmas parties this year. COVID-19 concerns caused that. It created another cut in business for hotels, restaurants, and special event venues.
Bosses must come up with innovative ways to do something nice for their employees.
Commercial Bank in Nacogdoches had a party all planned at The Fredonia Hotel. Then COVID-19 spiked. A decision was made.
“We decided to cancel the party here in Nacogdoches,” said bank spokesperson Miles McCall. “We had a big gift drawing, and we did it through Zoom. One day, we actually brought some food trucks in the parking lot, and we gave out tickets with different assigned times.”
Fun, but so different than Christmas parties at The Fredonia Hotel like the ones held last year and before. Its staff would decorate for weeks.
“Oh, I have no doubt that canceling of Christmas parties is hurting the whole food and beverage, restaurant, hotel industry,” Ryan Russell, an assistant manager at The Fredonia Hotel. “January and February are always slow, so if you have good December it kind of gets you through those other rough months.”
This year, that would be nine months of cancellations of weddings, graduations, and now holiday parties.
“Luckily, we have not had to make cuts or let people go, but there is definitely a reduction of hours and people not staying as busy as they normally would have been during this time of year,” Russell said.
There are some special events. On Friday, the staff set up for a wedding. A room that normally seats up to 500 will accommodate only 100 guests.
In addition, restaurant seating is restricted. And cooler weather makes outdoor dining less popular.
“The patio is kind of what really saved us through all of this,” Russell said. “So, we are definitely seeing less and less people wanting to sit out there.”
Russell invites patrons inside. He also suggests curbside dining is a pleasant alternative.
The industry understands. The Fredonia Hotel also canceled its employee Christmas party.
