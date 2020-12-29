1 person taken to hospital after Lufkin house fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries after a fire started at home on Lufkin’s Gatewood lane at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody told KTRE News that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. One person was in the home when the fire started.
The woman was transported to a local hospital, Moody said. He said, at this time, the victim’s injuries are unknown.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
