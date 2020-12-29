Marshall man accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in apartment

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested after police responded to an aggravated robbery call in an apartment complex.
Eric Booker, who also goes by ‘Head Perkins,’ according to the arrest affidavit, was arrested on Dec. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and deadly conduct.
On Nov. 30, officers responded to the Ward Plaza Apartments on Martin Luther King after receiving a call of someone discharging a gun. They found and interviewed a victim who told the officers that armed men had broken into his home and robbed him. He said they put a gun at his head and demanded guns and cash from him.
He was able to pick Booker out of a photo lineup, identifying him as “Head Perkins.” Police had learned in a previous investigation that Booker uses the alias Head Perkins, the affidavit said.
Booker is in the Harrison County Jail and is being held on $130,000 bond.
