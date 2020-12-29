Lindale man arrested for alleged Walmart arson

According to an affidavit obtained by KLTV, Larry Crowson, deputy fire marshal for the City of Tyler Fire Department, responded to a call at the Walmart located at 3829 State Highway 64 in Tyler for a fire investigation on Wednesday, Dec. 9. In his report, Crowson states that at approximately 2:54 p.m. that day, a young black male wearing a pink hoodie and a multi-colored backpack was seen via surveillance footage setting some clothes on fire prior to being approached by the store’s loss/prevention personnel. A brief encounter between the man and the loss/prevention personnel took place before the man exited the store.