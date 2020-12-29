Lindale man arrested for alleged Walmart arson

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lindale man accused of setting clothes on fire inside a Tyler area Walmart.
Tiko Edward Porter, 23, of Lindale was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 16 on charges that include criminal trespassing and arson of a building.
According to an affidavit obtained by KLTV, Larry Crowson, deputy fire marshal for the City of Tyler Fire Department, responded to a call at the Walmart located at 3829 State Highway 64 in Tyler for a fire investigation on Wednesday, Dec. 9. In his report, Crowson states that at approximately 2:54 p.m. that day, a young black male wearing a pink hoodie and a multi-colored backpack was seen via surveillance footage setting some clothes on fire prior to being approached by the store’s loss/prevention personnel. A brief encounter between the man and the loss/prevention personnel took place before the man exited the store.
Additional damage was seen on the clothes rack and the floor of the building.
The suspect was then seen leaving the Walmart property in a vehicle belonging to the sister of Porter, who later confirmed the identity of the subject seen in surveillance videos as her brother.
Porter is currently held in the Smith County Jail with bond set at $100,000 by Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.
