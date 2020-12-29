Gregg County Sheriff’s Office requires mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for employees

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees of the Sheriff’s Office, according to a letter sent Dec. 22.
The letter from Sheriff Maxey Cerliano stated the vaccinations will be required as soon as the vaccine becomes available to personnel.
Employees can claim exemption due to the Americans with Disabilities Act, sincerely held religious beliefs, or pregnancy, but must meet with Cerliano and “be prepared to substantiate their position” according to the letter.
