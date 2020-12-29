Funeral held for Troup police officer killed in Tyler motorcycle crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to honor the life of an East Texas police officer.
Troup police officer Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle crash on Loop 323 in Tyler on Dec. 18. He was 30 years old.
A funeral service was held Tuesday at Crossbrand Cowboy Church off FM 2015.
Friends of Powell said he is remembered as a man who loved people and would do anything to help those in need.
“If you had to step up and you needed someone to come and do something. he would definitely stand there and make sure it got done,” said Mollie Underwood. “He is someone that touched a lot of people and the people that are going to be here today are not even going to represent how many people he touched with what he did for everyone.”
Fellow officers with the Troup Police Department have set up an account for Officer Powell’s family. To find out how to donate, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.