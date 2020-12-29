Fourth member of group accused of kidnapping, assault arrested in Lindale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The arrest of a Zoey Stevens marks the fourth and final apprehension by Lindale Police involving a quartet of investigations tied to a kidnapping and assault incident.
Stevens, 21, of Lindale, was apprehended Monday and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all in connection with the alleged kidnapping and assault of an unidentified individual. Stevens is alleged to have engaged in this activity alongside three others on identical charges including McKaylah Fruge, 21, of Tyler, Vernon Morris, 19, of LaRue and Anthony Waymire, 19, of Tyler.
“On Dec. 7, our office received a complaint from a citizen stating he had been taken against his will by a group of individuals to a location (in Lindale) where he was threatened and assaulted,” said Lt. Mike Lazarine of the Lindal Police Department. “Based on the information given to our officers, an investigation was conducted. During the course of the investigation, … the victim’s story was corroborated during interviews with one of the suspects.”
Smith County Judge James Cowart set bond for Stevens at $145,000.
Lazarine additionally noted that the victim sustained minor injuries but no major injuries requiring medical assistance.
