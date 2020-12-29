Fourth member of group accused of kidnapping, assault arrested in Lindale

“On Dec. 7, our office received a complaint from a citizen stating he had been taken against his will by a group of individuals to a location (in Lindale) where he was threatened and assaulted,” said Lt. Mike Lazarine of the Lindal Police Department. “Based on the information given to our officers, an investigation was conducted. During the course of the investigation, … the victim’s story was corroborated during interviews with one of the suspects.”