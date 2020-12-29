East Texas state rep. says upcoming legislative session will focus on budget, COVID-19 issues

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - During a Facetime interview on Tuesday, an East Texas state representative said some of the bigger issues that the Texas legislature will tackle in its upcoming session include the state budget, COVID-19 protocols, and redistricting.
KLTV’s Jamey Boym spoke to State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, on Tuesday via Facetime.
Dean said that Texas lawmakers will already be somewhat behind when they started the 87th Legislative Session on Jan. 12, 2021. He explained that Texas senators and representatives usually start working on new bills during the off, or interim, period. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, legislators will be starting from scratch on most new bills.
The District 7 state rep. said the Texas Legislature’s main focus will be the statewide budget during the upcoming session. State lawmakers will also be addressing issues like COVID-19 rules and protocols and redistricting, Dean said. He added that he also wants to provide some help to Texas’ retired teachers, who haven’t had any cost-of-living benefit increases in “many years.”
