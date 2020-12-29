COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy seen in Nacogdoches, across nation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about a quarter of the public remains vaccine hesitant. Similar results were found in a survey at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Melinda Carreon, an activities director at an assisted living center, says she won’t be taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The unknown is too scary for me and I just can’t do it.”
Robbie Wright, whose husband and children contracted COVID-19, will bypass the shot too.
“We’ve learned so much about the virus that we defeated it basically. It’s just like we got to catch the stragglers that are still sick.”
Such opinions immensely concern Nacogdoches pulmonologist Dr. Ahammed Hashim. He’s been caring for COVID-19 patients for almost 9 months.
“It’s up to us people who are healthier to actually take that protection and kind of form a shield, what we call herd immunity.”
To protect the likes of David and Anne Norton. The couple, in their 70′s want the COVID-19 vaccine...now.
“Can’t wait. I’m excited,” said Anne.
“It’s a god-send,” pipes in David.
Anne agrees, “It’s a god-send.”
And a work of science knows Dr. Hashim. The vaccine recipient puts faith in the short-term conclusive findings.
“All I say is, you know, do I have 100-percent solid data? I don’t have it. I have good data about how well it works. I don’t know the long term of it, but at some point, we have to take the action.”
While waiting to see if the ones who say no today will eventually say yes.
“I don’t think it’s as critical as everybody is making it out,” said Wright.
“We wear this get-up to protect everybody around us,” said Carreon, while pointing to a N-95 mask. “So, taking the vaccine is just one way to protect.”
Anne Norton projects the opposite thoughts.
“I want to take it. I want to be able to be around my grandchildren and all.”
Local health officials are anticipating by the time the vaccine is offered to the overall public the vaccine hesitancy will have lessened.
