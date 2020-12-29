4 coaches with East Texas ties named to top 100 coaches list for UIL football centennial

EAST TEXAS RED ZONE
By Stephanie Frazier | December 28, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:01 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four more coaches with East Texas ties were named to the UIL top 100 coaches list for the UIL football centennial.

Those coaches are:

Scott Surratt, Carthage ISD head coach

Coaching Stops: Carthage (2007-)

State Championships: (7) Carthage - 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019

District Championships: 11

Awards: Texas Sportswriters Association Coach of the Year (2009-3A, 2010-3A, 2013-3A)

Overall Record: 164-28 (.854) Year-By-Year

Art Briles, who until recently was head coach at Mount Vernon ISD. Briles resigned earlier in December.

Coaching Stops: Hamlin (1984-85), Georgetown (1986-87), Stephenville (1988-99), Mount Vernon (2019-)

State Championships: (4) Stephenville - 1993, 1994, 1998, 1999

District Championships: 8

Awards: Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, Texas Sportswriters Association Coach of the Year (1993-4A, 1994-4A, 1998-4A, 1999-4A)

Overall Record: 174-49-4 (.775) Year-By-Year

Chad Morris, formerly with Elysian Fields and Eustace.

Coaching Stops: Eustace (1994-97), Elysian Fields (1998-99), Bay City (2000-02), Stephenville (2003-07), Lake Travis (2008-09)

State Championships: (3) Bay City - 2000; Austin Lake Travis - 2008, 2009

District Championships: 9

Awards: Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, Texas Sportswriters Association Coach of the Year (2009-4A)

Overall Record: 167-40 (.807) Year-By-Year

Tom Wilson, who coached at Palestine and Corsicana in the ‘90s

Years Coaching: 14

Coaching Stops: Palestine (1986-92), Corsicana (1993-99)

District Championships: 4

Overall Record: 86-69-2 (.551) Year-By-Year

