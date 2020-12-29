4 coaches with East Texas ties named to top 100 coaches list for UIL football centennial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four more coaches with East Texas ties were named to the UIL top 100 coaches list for the UIL football centennial.
Those coaches are:
Scott Surratt, Carthage ISD head coach
Coaching Stops: Carthage (2007-)
District Championships: 11
Awards: Texas Sportswriters Association Coach of the Year (2009-3A, 2010-3A, 2013-3A)
Overall Record: 164-28 (.854) Year-By-Year
Art Briles, who until recently was head coach at Mount Vernon ISD. Briles resigned earlier in December.
Coaching Stops: Hamlin (1984-85), Georgetown (1986-87), Stephenville (1988-99), Mount Vernon (2019-)
District Championships: 8
Awards: Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, Texas Sportswriters Association Coach of the Year (1993-4A, 1994-4A, 1998-4A, 1999-4A)
Overall Record: 174-49-4 (.775) Year-By-Year
Chad Morris, formerly with Elysian Fields and Eustace.
Coaching Stops: Eustace (1994-97), Elysian Fields (1998-99), Bay City (2000-02), Stephenville (2003-07), Lake Travis (2008-09)
District Championships: 9
Awards: Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, Texas Sportswriters Association Coach of the Year (2009-4A)
Overall Record: 167-40 (.807) Year-By-Year
Tom Wilson, who coached at Palestine and Corsicana in the ‘90s
Years Coaching: 14
Coaching Stops: Palestine (1986-92), Corsicana (1993-99)
District Championships: 4
Overall Record: 86-69-2 (.551) Year-By-Year
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.