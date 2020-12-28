Whitehouse police asking public for information on stolen Boy Scout trailer

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect or suspects who stole a Boy Scout trailer from Troop 359 on Christmas Eve.
“OK East Texas folks we need your help,” the White House Police Department’s Facebook post stated. “Of all the things to do on Christmas Eve, someone decided to steal Troop 359s enclosed trailer. Help us find it. It is a green enclosed trailer with Troop 359 on the side.”
According to a post by Jason Beaton that was shared in a comment under the Whitehouse PD post, the Boy Scout trailer is full of camping supplies, and it was stolen from the Whitehouse United Methodist Church, Troop 359′s normal meeting place.
Beaton wrote in his post that the trailer had one of its wheels locked up. He added that one of the troop’s adults followed the “drag’ trail up to Rhones Quarter road, down to Lili Road, and up to State Highway 110.
“Either the brake gave way, or the tire popped,” Beaton wrote. “No more drag marks at that point.”
Beaton said he serves as the scoutmaster for Troop 359. He explained it is the same troop he and his brothers were with when they earned their Eagle Scout ranks.
“This trailer holds a special place for me. It was dedicated to the troop back in 2000 in memory of a dad who had passed away the year before and was a cornerstone of our troop,” Beaton said in the Facebook post. “The night before he suffered a brain aneurysm, we had Troop Meeting. He worked with me the entire night on the plans and designs of my Eagle Project.”
Beaton said the man’s son, who also earned his Eagle Scout rank, and his wife dedicated the trailer to Troop 359 in the dad’s memory.
The Whitehouse PD post stated that a $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the trailer being recovered.
If anyone has any information about who stole the trailer or where the trailer is located is urged to call the Whitehouse Police Department at (903) 510-7550.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.