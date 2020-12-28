Volunteer Central: Places to serve in East Texas this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here is this week’s list of organizations that could use some help as they work to serve those in need in East Texas. If you’re interested in being part of that, give someone from the list a call.
Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Winnsboro. Days and times are flexible. Information: Annette Garcia:annette.garcia@christushealth.org; https://www.christushealth.org/trinity/foundation/giving/volunteer/volunteer-application.
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County
Become a “Day Club” friend. Our Tuesday and Thursday Day Club program is popular with both clients, who enjoy the company and activities with other participants and friends, as well as their caregivers, who get a much-needed break. Volunteers in Day Club become a “friend” to participants and assist them with program activities and crafts. For more information, please contact our office at (903) 509-8323.
Heart to Heart Hospice
Be a blessing and volunteer! Our volunteers provide company and engage in activities such as reading, conversing, playing games, or just being there for comfort during the hardest part of someone’s life. Would you rather work in an office setting? We have administrative opportunities available such as filing, answering phones, mailing, and assisting with special projects. Become a part of our hospice team today! May you and your family have a Merry Chr