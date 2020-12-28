TRAFFIC ALERT: FM 2767 blocked after two-vehicle wreck near FM 757 intersection

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred near the intersection of FM 2767 and FM 757, FM 2767 is completely blocked.
The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. A truck that was involved in the crash rolled over.
At this time no information is available in regard to injuries.
Motorist traveling on FM 2767 should look for alternative routes. If you have to travel the section of FM 2767 near the intersection, exercise caution and expect delays.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.