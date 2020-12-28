Texas Tech golfers on international team win Arnold Palmer Cup

Texas Tech golfers Ludvig Aberg and Sofia Garcia helped push their team of international players to a second-straight Arnold Palmer Cup title (Source: Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff | December 23, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 12:33 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Texas Tech golfers helped push their team of international players to a win in the Arnold Palmer Cup title on Wednesday.

Ludvig Aberg and Sofia Garcia combined for six victories over the course of the three-day event.

For Garcia, it marked the second-consecutive year she has helped the international team secure the Arnold Palmer Cup title as the group of overseas players easily topped their U.S. counterparts with a 40.5-19.5 victory. It marked the first time since the 2008-09 events that the international team has won the cup in back-to-back years.

Garcia closed her tenure at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando with a 2-and-1 victory over Jaime Jacob in singles play Wednesday morning. She was 2-2 overall in the event after splitting a pair of foursome matches Tuesday.

Aberg, playing in his first Arnold Palmer Cup, was a perfect 4-0 throughout the tournament as he and Vincent Norman topped the U.S. duo of Pierceson Coody and Garett Reband, 4-and-3, Tuesday morning. He and Maja Stark edged Reband and Julia Johnson, 2-and-1, in the Tuesday afternoon session before closing the event with a singles victory over Zach Zediker, 5-and-4, Wednesday morning.

Team International entered Wednesday needing only 3.5 points to retain the cup, which it easily obtained with points in five-straight matches to seal the victory.

ARNOLD PALMER CUP INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Ludvig Aberg

Monday (Mixed Fourball) – Abeg/Maja Stark (INT) def. John Augenstein/Allyson Geer (U.S.), 2&1

Tuesday (Foursomes) – Aberg/Vincent Norman (INT) def. Pierceson Coody/Garett Reband (U.S.), 4&3

Tuesday (Mixed Foursomes) – Aberg/Maja Stark (INT) def. Julia Johnson/Garett Reband (U.S.), 2&1

Wednesday (Singles) – Aberg (INT) def. Zach Zediker (U.S.), 5&4

Sofia Garcia

Monday – Zach Zediker/Allisen Corpuz (U.S.) def. Garcia/Sam Choi (INT), 4&3

Tuesday – Garcia/Ingrid Lindblad (INT) def. Gina Kim/Kenzie Wright (U.S.), 1 Up

Tuesday (Mixed Foursomes) – Allisen Corpuz/Davis Thompson (U.S.) def. Sam Choi/Garcia (INT), 4&3

Wednesday (Singles) – Garcia (INT) def. Jaime Jacob (U.S.), 2&1

