Suspect in Athens ATM robbery turns himself in

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Monday Athens police arrested a suspect in connection with a Dec. 14 robbery.
Rudy R. Jimenez, 28, of Athens, was charged with Aggravated Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
The robbery occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m., at the Vera Bank ATM located in the 700 Block of East Tyler Street.
Police detectives received information leading to Jimenez being brought in for questioning, according to the Athens Police Facebook post.
During the interview, Jimenez admitted to committing the robbery, according to police.
Jimenez turned himself in without incident and was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond.
The investigation into this crime is still ongoing.
