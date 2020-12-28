EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are rolling in this morning and a few showers are possible today. Any rain will be light and not everyone in East Texas will see the rain, but better chances are in the forecast this week. Temperatures today will not be quite as warm as yesterday, but should reach the lower to mid 60s by afternoon. More clouds and becoming breezy tomorrow with southeast winds bringing in more moisture and temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. This is ahead of a cold front that will arrive midweek. The chance for rain becomes likely Wednesday. A few strong storms are possible, but most of the severe weather looks to stay farther west in parts of Central Texas Wednesday afternoon. The rain will wrap around the back side of the low pressure, keeping likely showers in the forecast Thursday as temperatures drop into the 40s. If any moisture sticks around through Friday morning, there could be a brief change over into a rain/snow mix. However, no accumulations are expected at this time. Gradually clearing skies and slightly warmer temperatures are expected by the weekend.