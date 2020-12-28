Monday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! Some scattered showers and light sprinkles will be possible tonight, with only a few brief periods of light rain possible early tomorrow before skies dry out in the afternoon. Southerly winds will really pick up tomorrow as a warm front lifts north through the area, placing our highs back into the middle to upper 60s. A strong cold front will begin to move into East Texas starting on Wednesday morning and will bring some sizable rainfall totals to the majority of the area. This front is expected to slowly advance east, and will likely not even clear the area until very late Thursday. Showers and storms will be likely throughout the day on Wednesday along and ahead of the cold front, and some of these storms could become strong to severe. At this time, it does not appear that widespread severe weather is likely, but some areas could see isolated damaging wind gusts as well as the potential for some flash flooding in low lying, poor drainage areas. Storm coverage should begin to diminish overnight into Thursday, but widespread moderate rainfall will continue throughout Thursday. There has also been plenty of talk of the potential for a wintry mix and even snow to move into North and Northeast Texas on Thursday. Chances for this to occur continue to diminish as temperatures continue to trend warmer at the surface and higher in the atmosphere. There is still a slim chance of a rain/sleet/light snow mix to move into areas north of I-20 Thursday evening for an hour or two before precipitation finally comes to an end just after midnight on Friday morning, but we will just have to wait and see on how the models continue to trend over the next 24 to 48 hours. Once the rain is all said and done, estimated rainfall totals look to range from 2.00″ - 4.00″ with localized areas potentially seeing even more. 2021 starts off cloudy and cool with lower to middle 50s in the afternoon. Another cold front swings through on Saturday morning and will help finally clear out skies out, bringing sunshine back to East Texas by the first weekend of the new year. Please continue to remain weather alert and check for the latest updates to the forecast. There is a lot of weather to talk about for the last week of 2020. More to come.