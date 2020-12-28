Maritime-themed restaurant moving into downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An old, vacant building in downtown Jacksonville is getting a makeover in preparation for the opening of a restaurant in the space.
BBA Restaurant Group, LLC, has been doing significant renovations at 216 S. Main Street in preparation for opening the restaurant, Mariscos 7 Mares.
Mariscos is slated to open in January with plans to offer daily hours from breakfast through dinner. The maritime-themed atmosphere will feature a full bar, live music loft, and a menu rich with seafood. Owners say that delivery will be available exclusively to customers located downtown.
The building was previously home to a jewelry store and later a boutique, but had sat virtually unused for more than three years prior to the project.
“Our goal is to run a successful restaurant that will expand the draw of downtown by offering variety and broader hours of operation,” said the restaurant’s owners, Alan and Brayan De Santiago. “With support from JEDCO (Jacksonville Economic Development Council), we are on track to transform the space into something special for the community to enjoy.”
“The vibrancy and appeal of a downtown is a reflection of the community as a whole,” said JEDCO Director Chad Devillier. “The condition of legacy buildings often deters investment and leads to vacancies. This assistance (from the Downtown Redevelpment Program) aims to defray the cost of necessary improvements and make buildings viable for new businesses; and it’s working as intended.”
The DRP is the third matching grant program initiated by JEDCO since 2017. The demolition and façade improvement grants have led to more than $1 million of reinvestment.
