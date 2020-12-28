Man dead in east Texas shooting; BCSO searching for multiple suspects

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead and authorities are searching for who is responsible.
Crews were called around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28.
The body of Chase Aaron Porier, 27, was found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Forest Circle, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say they’re searching for a couple of suspects.
The two men who showed up at Porier’s home were in such a hurry after the shooting that they almost hit the fence while leaving, neighbor Megan Lewis told KSLA News 12.
“It all happened within 15 minutes, and nobody heard the gunshot.”
Porier was sweet, outgoing and would give you the shirt off his back if he had to, she said.
“He’s practically watched our kids grow up. We’ve seen every accomplishment that he’s made,” Lewis said of the five years that they were neighbors.
Lewis asked that people continue to pray for Porier’s mother.
“He was her only son. She’s already lost her husband. They both died in the same house.”
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.