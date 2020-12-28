K9 Mata sniffs out alleged meth operation in Mineola Monday

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been booked into the Wood County Jail on Monday night on drug charges.
Arthur Lee Pipkin was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
According to Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith, an alert by K9 Mata during a random open-air sniff led to the discovery of methamphetamine. When the suspect, Pipkin, was detained, additional methamphetamine, scales and distribution materials were found in his home in a drug-free zone on N. Pacific in Mineola.
Pipkin has allegedly been there for about two years using various shipping methods to send meth across the U.S. concealed in various containers, Smith says.
Smith says that additional suspects have been identified in other states, and warrants are pending for their arrests for delivery of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.
Smith thanked the Mineola Police Department for assisting in this arrest.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.