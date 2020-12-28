Jasper man dies in ATV crash on Christmas

KTRE/KLTV - A Christmas Day incident on an ATV has left one Jasper County man dead.
According to Sgt. Stephanie Davis with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Chris Street and Parker Street in Jasper County involving an all-terrain vehicle. According to the investigation thus far, the driver, 40-year-old Sedric Spikes, Jr., of Jasper, was traveling at an unsafe speed on Chris Street and, after an attempted right turn onto Parker Street. The maneuver apparently rolled the vehicle and ejected Spikes from it.
Spikes was first transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital, but was later taken to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston for further treatment. Spikes reportedly died from his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Spikes was the only occupant on the ATV at the time of the crash and he was not wearing a helmet.
No further details are available at present.
