Jasper man dies in ATV crash on Christmas

According to Sgt. Stephanie Davis with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Chris Street and Parker Street in Jasper County involving an all-terrain vehicle. According to the investigation thus far, the driver, 40-year-old Sedric Spikes, Jr., of Jasper, was traveling at an unsafe speed on Chris Street and, after an attempted right turn onto Parker Street. The maneuver apparently rolled the vehicle and ejected Spikes from it.