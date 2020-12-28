Florida Gators basketball returns, Keyontae Johnson back with the team amid recovery

“In a team meeting discussing how we would move forward if we were going to move forward and really we were going to do it one way or another, but if we were planning on practicing that day, the next day, do we need a few days off? Do we want to play the next game? It was really just an open discussion with our team when Duke gave us really good news on Key at that point. And a lot of people broke down as they did for the other reasons. But as they did on the floor in Tallahassee, lot of people broke down emotionally out of happiness, excitement, relief. Key’s walking around and he’s eager to get back in the gym with you guys.”