East Texas Ag News: Developing an excellent soil

To overcome uncertainty in selecting what fertilizer or lime and how much of each, you must take a soil test. Soil testing costs $13 per sample, plus $6-7 for postage if you mail it. SFA has a laboratory that tests soil for liming and fertilization. You can pick up a form at our office next to the Farmers Market on the south loop in Lufkin or print one off the internet yourself. Google “SFA soil test” and select the first pdf option on the screen.