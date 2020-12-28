Clerical error sends City of Whitehouse customers 2011 bills

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Monday the City of Whitehouse reported customers received 2011 bills for their water, sewer, and trash services.
The city is not sure of the total number of mistaken bills that were sent out.
All information, including the balance due is incorrect. The city is working with their billing provider to produce and send corrected bills by the end of the week.
The incorrect bills show a due date of Jan. 10, 2011. The corrected bills will have a due date of Jan. 11, 2021. The city advised customers to disregard the incorrect bills.
To view the correct billing information you may login and make a payment at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/whiteho.../utilities.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.