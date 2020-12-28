Cherokee County report: Man beats woman with arrow, gets in standoff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a call from a woman who said she was beaten with an arrow in the face.
Deputies responded to the assault at a residence located on Hwy 175 and found Jason Morris, at his camper.
According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, Morris presented a weapon and barricaded himself inside his camper and began throwing gas on the camper threatening to light it on fire.
Deputies said after a two-hour standoff and a large amount of pepper spray, Morris exited the camper and was taken into custody.
Jason Morris is currently in the county jail on two Evading warrants, Aggravated Assault on Public Servant, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Terroristic Threat on Public Servant and Resisting Arrest.
