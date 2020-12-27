Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! A slow-moving cold front has now begun to move into our northern counties this evening. As this front dips south of I-20 tonight, a few scattered showers will be possible. More scattered showers will be possible throughout the day on Monday as our cold front stalls along our southern counties. Other than some slight sprinkles, Tuesday will start off dry and windy as temperatures rebound back into the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon. Our next major weather maker arrives on Wednesday in the form of a strong cold front and upper-level disturbance. Showers and strong to potentially severe storms will be possible throughout the day Wednesday as the cold front moves through, likely bringing some moderate to very heavy rainfall and damaging gusty winds with it. Rain does not end behind the front, and moderate showers will be likely throughout the day on Thursday as well. As we get later in the day, there is the slight chance that the rain could switch over to a rain/snow mix for areas close to and north of I-20. Right now, temperatures do appear to be above freezing at that time so overall travel impacts do not look significant. Skies dry out on Friday of next week as temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees in the afternoon, making it a cold start to the new year. Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures arrive next weekend. There is certainly a lot going on this week so please remain weather alert over the next few days and continue to check for the latest information. We’ll keep you updated.