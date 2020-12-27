Stolen vehicle crashes into house, house catches fire; one person dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead following a police chase that ended at West 75th Street at Wallace Avenue in Shreveport.
According to police, the vehicle was stolen from Smith County, Texas. Officers located the vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and began following it.
The car then sped up, causing officers to lose sight of it.
Around 15 minutes later, the car crashed into a vacant house, catching the house on fire.
The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have arrested the driver.
The victim’s name has not been released.
This is a developing story. KSLA will update as soon as more information is available.
