Fighting leads to gunshot at Lufkin class reunion

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers report Sunday being called to a fight in progress at a class reunion where one victim was shot.
Officers were called at 2:49 a.m., arrived in the parking lot of the VFW at 1800 Ford Chapel Road, and got the disturbance under control, and began interviewing witnesses.
Officers were notified that there was a gunshot victim in the ER of a local hospital. The victim told police he was in the parking lot when a large fight broke out. He told officers he was not involved in the fight. He said he ran when he heard the sound of gunshots. He said he did not know who fired the shot.
Two of his family members realized he had been wounded, loaded him into a vehicle, and took him to the hospital. He was wounded in the left shoulder and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.