Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful and breezy Saturday filled with sunshine. Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 40s by tomorrow morning. We start out breezy and with plenty of sunshine tomorrow morning before partly cloudy skies return to East Texas later on Sunday afternoon, and an isolated shower or two will be possible ahead of our next cold front that is set to continue to move through East Texas into Monday morning. A few more scattered showers will be possible on Monday as our cold front stalls along our southern counties. We’ll see better chances for scattered showers on Tuesday as temperatures rebound back into the middle 60s behind a warm front. Wednesday still looks to be a decent shot at showers and thunderstorms as our next major weather maker begins to dip into the area. It is much too soon for specifics, but just be sure to keep checking in on the forecast and remain weather alert throughout the weekend as we continue to learn more about Wednesday’s setup. Enjoy another round of above average temps tomorrow!