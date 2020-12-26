Homeless shelter residents try to rebuild lives during the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a challenging holiday season for many East Texans trying to find joy at the end of a tumultuous year, but for those living in rescue missions, it’s a time to reflect upon re-building their lives.
A different kind of holidays for those living in the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and the House of Hope for women. a tough year for those trying to rebuild their lives.
“It is a struggle. There’s lots of struggles, we could go on and on about women who struggle and women who have been here,” said women’s shelter director sister Helen Johnson.
At the women’s shelter, they’ve celebrated Christmas exchanging gifts for 5 or 6 days.
When Dorothy Barnes husband died, she couldn’t even turn to her family for help.
“We’d been married 40-something years. Without him I didn’t have a backbone. My husband died and my family didn’t want me around, so I called here. I love everyone here. They’re so precious,” Barnes says.
Sheila Woody looks forward to the new year, even thought battling cancer.
“When I came here I was planning on rebuilding my life. I found out I had colon cancer.. I actually found family here. Sister Helen is like a mom to me who really cares about me. One of the best holidays I’ve ever had honestly,” Sheila says.
Carol Hahn suffers health problems and numerous back surgeries, but says people should be strong going to the future, and not be scared.
“There’s never a bad day or bad year, just bad moments. And we have to look at it that way. I have never healed well with pessimism. What does pessimism or unhappiness do? It just slows us down,” she says.
Their message is, another day is another second chance.
“We understand about loss. We are all broken, and we are just trying to find our way back,” says Barnes.
“And it will be a whole new day tomorrow. And it always is,” Johnson says.
