Alba-Golden ISD’s ag barn burns down

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Alba-Golden ISD’s ag barn burned down Saturday afternoon, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
“Unfortunately, we have some bad news,” the Facebook post stated. “This afternoon, our ag barn caught on fire, and being a wooden structure, was not saved. Thank you to first responders across Wood County.”
The Facebook post also said one family had three show goats that died in the fire.
“Please keep those FFA students in your thoughts as they work hard on caring for their animal projects,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, the one positive is that the school district had already been planning to build a new FFA project center. The school district hopes to have construction on the new FFA project center done in time for the 2021-2022 school year.
“In the meantime, we will continue to support our FFA livestock program by housing in alternative areas, if needed,” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.