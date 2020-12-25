Rusk County trash fire spreads to home on Christmas Day

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning at 11:45, Henderson, Church Hill, and Crims Chapel volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the 2000 block of CR 333 for a trash fire that had gotten out of control, according to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.
Henderson fire units found heavy smoke and flames and the fire had spread quickly to the home.
All members of the family and pets made it safely out of the home. Despite a full roof collapse, many of their belongings were saved.
The fire was extinguished by 3:45 p.m. with no injuries reported.
