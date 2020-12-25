Nashville update: Flights grounded, photo of RV released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KLTV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department released a photo of the RV that exploded Friday morning in Nashville. Due to telecommunications issues, the FAA has temporarily halted flights out of BNA Nashville International Airport.
A Facebook post by Metro Nashville PD is asking the public’s help for information about the RV that exploded.
In a Twitter post from Fly Nashville the FAA has temporarily halted flights due to telecommunications issues.
