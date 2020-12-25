Christmas Day fire leaves house on CR 3147 in Smith County total loss

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County fire crews are still battling a house fire in the 15000 block of County Road 3147 that started Friday afternoon.
The home is in the Red Springs community of Smith County.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the two-story home is a total loss as a result of the Christmas Day fire. He said the roof and the whole top floor of the structure are gone, and the bottom floor suffered extensive water damage.
Brooks said no one was injured in the fire.
The Red Springs, Lindale, Jackson Heights, Chapel Hill, and Winona fire departments all responded to the fire. He said the chief of Smith County Emergency District 2 responded as well.
Firefighters are still hosing down hot spots, and Brooks said it is too early at this time to speculate on what might have caused the fire.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.