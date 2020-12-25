Christmas Brunch: Only different.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas brunch might have looked a little different at the Salvation Army in Tyler. However, like every other year, they still made sure everyone who wanted a meal was fed. Everyone was welcome to show up and grab a boxed meal to-go on Christmas morning from 10:30 - 11:30a. In year’s past , the Salvation Army hosted a large community meal in their cafeteria. With Covid-19, that just wasn’t possible in 2020.
“I’m grateful knowing they are not out there hungry. It makes me feel good to be there to help feed them and they get a lot of love and they a very grateful for it,” said Brenda Harrington, a longtime volunteer for the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army had part of their outdoor grounds open and available for people who wanted to eat there.
