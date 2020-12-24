WEBXTRA: A very unusual holiday display at Longview home is turning heads

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Things look a little wild inside Rusty Johnson’s home. The holiday display at his Pineland Street home is getting a lot of attention. More than 30 stuffed animals, all with Christmas ornaments and lights on them.
From a 12-foot tall polar bear to a moose, to an American buffalo he’s collected them for the past three years to create and this unique scene. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark talked to the homeowner and gives us an up-close look at the unusual holiday scene.
