WEBXTRA: Salvation Army Christmas brunch is a little different because of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army of Tyler spent Christmas Eve morning preparing a special holiday brunch for those less fortunate. This year was unlike years before because of the pandemic. Volunteers packed up to-go meals to keep people safe.
Each year the Salvation Army takes care of those who don’t have a place to go on Christmas Eve or family to spend the holidays with. KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Social Services Manager, Trevesia Chevis about how things changed this year.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.