Hospitalizations remain above 15% for 10th day in area including Smith, Gregg counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For ten days in a row the trauma service area that includes Smith and Gregg counties has maintained a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 15 percent or higher of the area’s total patient capacity.
TSA G hit the seven-day mark on Monday, and as a result, some businesses have been required to scale back to opening at 50-percent of their capacity. Other businesses may be required to close.
On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Trauma Service Area G’s hospitalization rate was 17.43 percent, a decrease of 0.13 percent from Wednesday’s reporting.
The last time that TSA G was below 15 percent was on Dec. 14, when the area’s hospitalization rate was at 14.26 percent.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
In order to go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.