Wednesday’s Weather: Spotty showers, gusty winds, and above average temperatures expected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy skies are expected today with a few spotty showers this afternoon. Rain today is coming out ahead of a cold front. This front won’t start to gain strength until it moves closer Deep East Texas so our northern counties might not see much in the way of wet weather today. It does look like southern counties will get the heaviest rainfall with light sprinkles possible up north. Winds will be very gusty today, from the southwest. Overnight lows will drop to the low 30s. Tomorrow for Christmas Eve, we will see mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 50s, and winds will be very gusty again. Christmas morning will start off very cold, either at or below freezing with clear skies. By the afternoon we will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will follow us into the weekend as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower is possible on Sunday afternoon. Monday will be sunny and seasonal. Clouds skies and rain chances return for Tuesday.