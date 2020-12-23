Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We start our day off cloudy and breezy with south winds blowing from 10-20 miles per hour, and some gusts could reach up 30 miles per hour so be safe on those roads! Scattered showers will be possible throughout the first half of the day, but as a cold front begins to move into East Texas later in the afternoon, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible into the evening hours for our southern and easternmost counties. Rain ends quickly as the cold front pushes through East Texas, and skies clear out overnight. Winter may have officially began on Monday, but it will finally FEEL like winter starting tomorrow (Christmas Eve)! Temperatures will start out in the lower 30s tomorrow morning before slowly warming into the low 50s in the afternoon. Clear skies and calming winds on Christmas Eve leads to perfect weather for Santa’s arrival. Christmas day starts on a freezing note as many East Texas spots will wake up in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mostly sunny skies continue into Saturday as afternoon highs climb back into the lower 60s. Spotty rain chances and partly cloudy skies on tap for Sunday before our next weak cold front swings through Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most of Monday remains dry before spotty showers move back in late Monday night and stick around through Tuesday.