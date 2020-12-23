3 suspects arrested in connection with Longview robbery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Three suspects were arrested for a robbery where shots were fired at the victim and his vehicle, according to Longview police.
The robbery occurred on Dec. 9 in the 2300 block of Armond Dr. in Longview.
A’Christian Delance Kelley, 17, of Longview, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a bond of $250,000.
Jaquavion Dashaun Williams, 19, of Longview, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, theft of property, and unauthorized use of vehicle for a collective bond amount of $259,500.
Keilan Samar Jones, 20, of Longview, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, and theft of firearm for a collective bond of $256,000.
