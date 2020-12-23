3 suspects arrested in connection with Longview robbery

Keilan Jones (top left), A'christian Kelley (top right), Jaquavion Williams (center) (Source: Gregg County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal | December 23, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 6:02 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Three suspects were arrested for a robbery where shots were fired at the victim and his vehicle, according to Longview police.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 9 in the 2300 block of Armond Dr. in Longview.

A’Christian Delance Kelley, 17, of Longview, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a bond of $250,000.

Jaquavion Dashaun Williams, 19, of Longview, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, theft of property, and unauthorized use of vehicle for a collective bond amount of $259,500.

Keilan Samar Jones, 20, of Longview, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana, and theft of firearm for a collective bond of $256,000.

