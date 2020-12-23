Rockets, Thunder NBA opener postponed

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The NBA season opener for the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed.
According to the league offices, the Rockets did not have a minimum of eight players for the game. According to the league, three Houston players returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for the coronavirus. Because of contact tracing, four other players were put into quarantine.
Star James Harden was not available to play due to a violation of the Health and Safety Protocol after a video surfaced that appeared to show Harden at a Houston club and maskless. Harden’s teammate, Chris Clemons was unavailable because of injury.
