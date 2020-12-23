East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies are expected to continue to clear all over East Texas tonight with temperatures falling and the wind blowing. NW winds at 15-25 mph along with gusts near 35 mph will be possible. Lake Wind and Wind Advisories are in effect for a good portion of East Texas due to these winds. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the weather looks very December-Like with cold mornings and cool afternoons. It will remain rather windy on Thursday with early morning wind chills in the 20s. Bundle Up. Saturday should be a nice day under partly cloudy skies. More clouds and a few showers on Sunday, windy once again. Mostly Sunny on Monday, more clouds on Tuesday with scattered showers, then better chances for heavier rain and a few thundershowers on Wednesday as another cold front moves through. Merry Christmas, East Texas.