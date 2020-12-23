More than 100 without power in Whitehouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An afternoon power outage has left 116 without power, according to Oncor representatives.
Oncor Area Manager Tom Trimble said the cause of the outage is still under investigation and work is currently underway to restore power, but for now homes and businesses in the area of the Whitehouse Sports Complex and H.L. Higgins Elementary School will be without power until further notice. However, the repair estimate via Oncor’s website shows that power is expected to be restored by 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.
Early reports from residents noted a loud noise just before the loss of power. Trimble speculated this is likely due to a blown fuse.
“Usually a big pop like that is a blown fuse and we do show potential for a couple of blown fuses,” said Trimble. “With a windy day like today, you could get anything into those lines.”
This story will be updated as further information becomes available.
