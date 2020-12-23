East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy and Windy over the northern sections of East Texas for the rest of the day today...mostly cloudy to cloudy over the southern sections of East Texas with a chance for showers and isolated thundershowers...even an isolated thunderstorm late this afternoon/early this evening. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the weather looks very December-Like with cold mornings and cool afternoons. It will remain rather windy on Thursday with early morning wind chills in the 20s. Bundle Up. Saturday should be a nice day under partly cloudy skies. More clouds and a few showers on Sunday, windy once again. Mostly Sunny on Monday, more clouds on Tuesday with scattered showers, then better chances for heavier rain and a few thundershowers on Wednesday as another cold front moves through. Merry Christmas, East Texas.