East Texas hospital gives vaccines to first responders

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas hospital vaccines first responders.
‘Christus Good Shepherd’ in Longview offered free ‘Covid-19’ vaccinations to Longview’s first responders.
“If we don’t nip this in the bud, come June-July, we’re going to be fighting the same battles,” said state representative Jay Dean.
A message that resonated with numerous city leaders in attendance, as the first round of vaccine shots were given to what is felt to be the most urgent.
“Last Thursday we began receiving, as did hospitals around the state, the Pfizor vaccine to begin vaccinate our front line health care workers. Today we begin to vaccinate all of our first responder partners,” said Christus Good Shepherd CEO Todd Hancock.
Law enforcement , fire and Emt’s received the first of 2 shots they’ll need.
“We’ve been moving towards this day for months. We are currently using the Pfizor vaccine which is the first one authorized. Who better than those on the fronts lines that deserve to get this vaccine than all of our fire departments our law enforcement officers, first responders on the street,” said Dr. Mark Anderson of Christus Health Care.
Welcome news to many that release to the public is not far away.
“A lot of people said it couldn’t be done. and here we are before the end of the year, administering the vaccine,” Hancock said.
“This Pfizor vaccine is one of two an individual has to receive , 21 days later individuals receive their second vaccine,” Anderson says.
Health care workers vaccinated first responders in Longview until 4-pm today.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.